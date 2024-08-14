Blitz Preview: West Catholic with unfinished business in 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic football was two wins away from going to a state championship game, this year they want to go back to Ford Field. Led by third year Head Coach Landon Grove, the Falcons have plans for double digit wins this year.

"We try to keep our high standards no matter what, so losing those two talented teams (graduating classes), really I don't think we have any intentions of dropping off. We're just going to work as hard as we can and see where it goes," said Chris Schaub, a senior middle linebacker.

Their 2023 was ended in the regional final to Grand Rapids Catholic Central in a 30-28 loss. To start this season, West will travel to Cincinnati Elder and then face off at Coopersville for week two before their have their home opener against South Christian. Three very tough programs in their first three games, but Coach Grove says his team will be ready.

"A lot of the ground work has been laid over the past couple of years so now it's really like, let's see how far we can take this in game mode because we're going to get tested right out of the gate," said Grove.

