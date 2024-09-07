Watch Now
Blitz Battle: Rockford edges out Muskegon

Kevin Lepper
Posted

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford narrowly edges out Muskegon in our week two Blitz Battle.

Rockford 28, Muskegon 21

The Rams held the lead through the entire game, but the Big Reds had a surge in the 4th quarter to make it a one score game.

Rockford is now 2-0 and opens conference play against Grandville next week, while Muskegon drops to 0-2 after a loss to Zeeland West in week one.

