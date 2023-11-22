Big Reds prepare for regular season rematch in title game

JENISON, Mich. — Muskegon knows its opponent in Saturday's division two state championship game well.

Big Reds prepare for regular season rematch in division 2 state title game

The Big Reds played Warren De La Salle (11-2) back in week two at home, a game the Pilots won 40-28.

"We watched a couple games and playing that game and seeing how much we got better through the season that game made us better," Muskegon senior slot receiver Destin Piggee said. "It pushed us to be better in all our other games."

Muskegon is playing in a state championship game for the second straight season and ninth time in the last 12 years.

The Big Reds last state championship came in 2017.

"Good thing is its a common opponent we've played each other," 14th year Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "Sometimes you're kind of scrapping for a common opponent so as far as the physicality of the game, the speed of the game, the receivers we have a gauge on that and they have a gauge on us so that won't be an issue going into the game."

Both teams seem to be playing much better now as compared to their regular season meeting.

DLS has won nine straight games and is scoring over 45 points in their last eight.

Muskegon's winning streak is at 11 after an 0-2 start and the Big Reds average margin of victory the last six weeks is 36.8 points per game.

"We can get it to the top of the mountain the top of the goal," Big Reds senior quarterback M'Khi Guy said. "There's a few mistakes that we have there but we are going to clean those up because its the last game and we have to leave everything on the field.. I think we are going to go in with a positive note, 100% mentality and execute everything that we are practicing leading into this game."

Saturday night's game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm at Ford Field.

