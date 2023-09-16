Big Reds dominate Sailors in Mona Lake battle

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mona Shores hosted Muskegon Friday night in our Blitz Battle.

The Big Reds came out fighting and didn't stop— defeating the Sailors 42-21.

Muskegon 42, Mona Shores 21

"They're a very great team, very well-coached, you know, but we know what we had to do and we came out here and we did it, we executed and we just got the dub out of it," senior Jakob Price, who had three rushing touchdowns, said. "We just like to stay positive."

"People didn't think that we were, you know, as good as we know how good we are," Head Coach Shane Fairfield added. "So, of course to get in here and get this win...Mona played really hard. Those kids play hard all the time, you know, they're well-coached...It's a really good win for us."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter