Big Reds become district champs with victory over Mona Shores

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon hosted Mona Shores Friday night with a district championship on the line.

The Big Reds are 10-3 over the Sailors since 2012 and have won the last three in a row— including a 42-21 victory in week four of the 2023 season.

Mona Shores and Muskegon have met only once before in the playoffs back in 2015. The Big Reds won that game 21-10 after losing to the Sailors 21-18 during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Muskegon has won ten district titles in the last 11 years, while Mona Shores won its last district title in 2020 before advancing to become the Division 2 state champion.

Muskegon won 42-28 over Mona Shores to earn the district title.

“It’s amazing because it’s, you know, there’s, we’re continuing on— hoisting that trophy means we’re continuing on together, that I’m still with these 19 seniors and it means so much for our community and our school, you know, and that’s what makes it so special,” Head Coach Shane Fairfield said.

“It feels amazing just to be able to get one championship because that’s another step to the bigger goal, and this is, you can’t wait, you can’t get to the state championship without getting a district championship and we get that, made one check off the list so still grinding,” M’Khi Guy, who had three rushing touchdowns, added.

Muskegon faces Saginaw Heritage in the regional final next week.

