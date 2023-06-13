Watch Now
Big 4th inning propels Ravenna to quarterfinal win over Buchanan

Bulldogs score 7 runs in 4th inning in 12-6 win
Ravenna softball players celebrate with Emma Herremans after her first inning home run
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 18:49:18-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ravenna softball team used a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday to beat Buchanan 12-6 in a division three state quarterfinal game at Cornerstone University.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 after three innings, but got a two-run double off the bat of sophomore Amelia Porter to take a 4-3 lead.

Up 5-3, sophomore Addison Gillard delivered a bases loaded triple to extend the lead to 8-3.

Sophomore Emma Herremans hit two home runs in the game including one in the top of the first inning to give Ravenna a 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs (36-5) advance to the state semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Michigan State against the Gladstone/Standish-Sterling winner.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

