Big 4th inning propels Ravenna to quarterfinal win over Buchanan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ravenna softball team used a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday to beat Buchanan 12-6 in a division three state quarterfinal game at Cornerstone University.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 after three innings, but got a two-run double off the bat of sophomore Amelia Porter to take a 4-3 lead.

Up 5-3, sophomore Addison Gillard delivered a bases loaded triple to extend the lead to 8-3.

Sophomore Emma Herremans hit two home runs in the game including one in the top of the first inning to give Ravenna a 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs (36-5) advance to the state semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Michigan State against the Gladstone/Standish-Sterling winner.

