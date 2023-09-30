Belding clinches share of OK Silver with win over Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta football is looking for its first full season league title since 2006, and a win against Belding Friday night would guarantee at least a share of the title.

However, it was the Black Knights that clinched a share of the OK Silver title in week six with the 38-19 victory over the Spartans.

Belding 38, Sparta 19

Codey Manley had 17 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the Black Knights' win over the Spartans.

"It's been getting better every week. I mean, cutback lanes and then just holes in general, they've been getting better and better," Manley said. "Obviously tight pinches like in the end of the end zone over there, we got it in and those are pretty mandatory plays that we need to capitalize on and that's a big part of this game and why we pulled out the victory."

"We just came out, man, we fired up all game 'cause a lot of the time we come out soft in the first half, and we're a second half team so we always play good. We always make sure to come out fired up in the second half and we're ready to go," senior Isaac Casey added.

"As long as we're getting some W's, we're not gonna complain about it," Head Coach Monty Price said. "Our kids, they take halftime adjustments to heart and we, we try to coach them up in there and they come out and execute...My hats are off to our kids 'cause they do play good in the second half."

