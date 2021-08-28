Watch
Belding beats Ionia as rivalry is renewed

The Black Knights downed the Bulldogs 34-7
FOX 17
Posted at 11:28 PM, Aug 27, 2021
Belding and Ionia met for the first time since 1993 on Friday.

The Black Knights came away with a 34-7 win.

