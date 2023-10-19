Battle for the Bridge takes center stage on week 9 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — Coopersville and Allendale are separated by seven miles and the Grand River, Friday night they meet in their annual Battle for the Bridge and it's the Game of the Week on the Blitz.

Coopersville seeks momentum and maybe a home playoff game in week 9

The Broncos (4-2, 6-2) have won four straight games after close loses to West Catholic (17-14) and Spring Lake (20-19) earlier in the year.

"It's huge, battle for the bridge, every year this is one that we have marked on our calendar," Coopersville junior quarterback Beau Harris said. "Since we were all kids we were hoping we'd beat Allendale some day at the varsity level and we got them last year and we are hoping we can get them again this year, but it's going to be a really good game."\

Allendale tries to build towards playoffs with week 9 against rival

The Falcons (4-2, 6-2) have also lost to West Catholic and Spring Lake this season, but last week beat Unity Christian for the first time in 10 years.

"This is a big game for us," Allendale senior quarterback Tyler Sparks said. "We've been wanting this one for awhile now and we respect them big time and we know what they have and we know what it's going to take to go get them on Friday and we are doing everything we can this week to go do that."

Both teams will look for some momentum heading into the playoffs, Coopersville in division three and Allendale in division four.

The Blitz Battle is a play-in game between West Ottawa (3-3, 3-5) and East Kentwood (2-4, 3-5) with the winner making it into the division one playoffs.

"We know what's on the line, we know season's on the line," West Ottawa senior left tackle Carter Scholten said. "Basically a playoff game a week early, there is more on the line. Our seniors know it, juniors know that, everyone knows that so definitely a big week for us."

The Falcons have won four in a row against the Panthers, but WO comes into Friday night on a two-game winning streak while EK has lost two in a row.

Other games we are planning to send cameras to Friday night include:



Hudsonville (3-3, 5-3) at Rockford (6-0, 8-0)

Spring Lake (4-2, 6-2) at Hamilton (2-4, 4-4)

Holland Christian (2-4, 3-5) at Unity Christian (2-4, 3-5)

Forest Hills Hills Eastern (4-2, 6-2) at Cedar Springs (2-4, 4-4)

Greenville (1-5, 2-6) at Forest Hills Central (5-1, 7-1)

Byron Center (5-1, 7-1) at Northview (2-4, 4-4)

Zeeland West (4-2, 6-2) at Reeths-Puffer (4-2, 6-2)

Mona Shores (5-1, 6-2) at Zeeland East (3-3, 5-3)

Tri County (7-1) at Belding (7-1)

Kelloggsville (0-8) at Saranac (4-4)

White Pigeon (8-0) at White Cloud (4-4)

Orchard View (1-4, 3-5) at Whitehall (5-0, 8-0)

Ravenna (3-2, 3-5) at North Muskegon (5-0, 8-0)

Paw Paw (6-0, 8-0) at Niles (6-0, 7-1)

Contantine (4-0, 7-1) at Parchment (1-3, 4-4)

Schoolcraft (2-1, 6-2) at Saugatuck (2-1, 7-1)

Lakeshore (4-2, 5-3) at Portage Central (6-0, 7-1)

