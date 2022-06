Spring Lake 7, Whitehall 1

Spring Lake beat Whitehall 7-1 to claim its seventh straight district championship in girls soccer on Thursday.

The Lakers were led by Meah Bajt who scored five goals just two days after scoring six in the semifinal win.

Spring Lake advances to play in the regional at Cedar Springs next week against the Cadillac/Petoskey winner.

