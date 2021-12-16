Watch
Ashton Lepo signs with his dream school, Michigan State

The Grand Haven senior is headed to East Lansing
FOX 17
Posted at 11:04 PM, Dec 15, 2021
Ashton Lepo signs with Michigan State

Grand Haven senior offensive lineman Ashton Lepo grew up dreaming of playing football at Michigan State and on Wednesday he signed a national letter of intent to join the Spartans next fall.

"Certianly one of my top goals I've always had growing up and playing football," Lepo said. "To finally have that offer and be committing and signing today, it's amazing to finally be here and be able to go to the next level. I'm just ready to get to work with coach Tucker. They surround family with everything and they really have a tight knit group there at Michigan State."

The six-foot eight-inch, 280 pound three-star recruit figures to play tackles for the Spartans.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

