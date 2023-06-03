Allendale rallies to beat Coopersville, win second straight district title

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Michale Hu
Allendale 4, Coopersville 3
rlbutt delivered a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning to give the Allendale baseball team a lead it would not relinquish in a 4-3 win in a division two district final at Coopersville.
The Falcons (23-8) win the district title for the second straight season and advance to play in a regional semifinal next Wednesday at Belding High School.
