Allendale job "a dream come true" for Darren Geraghty

Darren Geraghty takes over as Allendale football coach

Former Grant head coach Darren Geraghty is the new head coach at Allendale.

"I'm just excited to be the head football coach at Allendale," Geraghty said. "It's what I believe to be the definition of a football town in America. The community supports the football program, it's excited about the football program, it's where everybody wants to be on a Friday night. Great location, great facilities. It's a dream come true, it's an awesome place to be."

Geraghty replaces Ben Burk who led the Falcons for 22 seasons.

Geraghty was the defensive coordinator at Zeeland East last season, he was the head coach at Grant from 2016-2020.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter