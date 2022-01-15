Alaina Diaz sparks 4th quarter run as Hudsonville beats Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — In just her third game since returning from suspension, Hudsonville senior Alaina Diaz delivered big for her team Friday night in a win at Rockford.

The Eagles (3-0, 7-2) trailed the host Rams by three after three quarters when Diaz scored eight points in the final eight minutes helping her team outscore Rockford 25-8 in the fourth quarter.

"I would say Rockford is a really good team and their aggressiveness makes me more aggressive," Diaz said. "The team cheering us on just makes us play aggressively. I couldn't have been here without my teammates, they really push me in practice and made me who I am today."

Hudsonville survived a difficult non-conference schedule that appears to being pay dividends now that OK Red play has begun.

"Having Alaina back and being able to get to the hoop and finish like she does, that's just a phenomenal thing for our team right now," Eagles head coach Casey Glass said. "It was a battle tonight, it was a one point game in the third quarter or whatever it was and it just back and forth and we were fortunate enough to come out on top and have that advantage."

Rockford falls to 2-1 in the Red and 8-1 overall.

