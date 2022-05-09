Ace pitchers lead West Catholic, Unity Christian into big OK Blue series

West Catholic and Unity Christian are set to meet three times this week in baseball with the schools tied atop the standings in baseball.

The expected starting pitchers in game one on Tuesday, Ryar Rinehart and Brayden Flanders, are both very good and know each other well after playing summer travel ball together.

"It's just fun," Rinehart said about the matchup with Flanders. "It's all fun and games, fun to mess around with him, so it'll be good game."

Rinehart, who recently committed to Kalamazoo College to play baseball, has been dominant this season with a 4-0 record and 47 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.

"We ran him out there his freshman year in relief in our regional final game and he ended up taking the loss and I think that set in with him and he's just worked, worked, worked," West Catholic head coach George Rosinski said. "He just puts it where he wants to put it this season and everything's coming together."

Flanders, who signed to play with Davenport, is also a perfect 4-0 this season with a 0.25 ERA.

This series likely will go a long way toward determining the conference champ.

"I feel like if we win this week we have a clear shot at the league," Rinehart added. "And it sends a message to the rest of the state that we're not to mess around with, so it's going to be good."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter