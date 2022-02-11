8-time defending state champion Lowell wins team districts

GREENVILLE, Mich. — The Lowell wrestling team defeated Greenville on Thursday night 58-8 to win a division two team district.

"We wrestled really well," Lowell head coach R.J. Boudro said. "Greenville is an on the rise good team, good program and it is just nice to try to come back into this gym, we've had some really good matches with this team and it is good to have a little rivalry going in the district championship, but our guys wrestled really well"

The Red Arrows have won the last eight team state championships in division two, but still appreciate this title.

"Very grateful to win a district championship," Lowell senior Carter Blough said. "It's just the little things like that we need to be grateful for and the rest will take care of itself. The three state championships come because we are grateful for our district championships."

Greenville senior heavyweight Zach McMillan got his team six points with a pin. McMillan is undefeated and ranked second in the state.

Lowell advances to team regionals next week.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

