8-player football game leads week 8 of the Blitz

Switch to 8-man working for NPC

NorthPointe Christian was a perennial playoff team in 11-man, but dwindling numbers led to the Mustangs making the switch to 8-man football prior to the 2021 season.

The move is working, as the numbers in the program have gone up.

"Our Jayvees played a full schedule, and they are doing well," 4th year NPC head coach Brian Haveman said. "The kids are getting experience that they never would have before, and it has really helped us get more kids out. We are up to 29, I believe, in the program, and when we went to eight-man, we were down to like 23. We are trying to grow back up with the hopes of getting back to 11-man really, really soon."

NorthPointe is currently 7-0 on varsity and winning games by an average of more than 39 points per game.

This Friday the Mustangs have a chance to win the Tri River conference title and finish off a perfect regular season.

"This game means a lot, obviously, we want to be the best that we can be," NorthPointe Christian senior quarterback Deangelo Person Jr. said. "We just want to come and win. It's a big one for us, and we want this title and we want to be the best this year so that is our plan."

The Mustangs host the Yellow Jackets at Davies Field in Grandville.

Our Blitz Battle is Muskegon Catholic Central (5-2) at Centreville (6-1).

Last season, the Crusaders broke a 16-16 tie with a touchdown pass with just seven seconds to play in the game to get the win.

Other games that we are planning to cover Friday on the Blitz include:

West Ottawa (3-4) at Caledonia (7-0)

Jenison (2-5) at Rockford (7-0)

Hudsonville (2-5) at East Kentwood (4-3)

Mona Shores (6-1) at Reeths-Puffer (5-2)

Grand Rapids Christian (3-4) at Forest Hills Central (7-0)

East Grand Rapids (2-5) at Lowell (5-2)

Coopersville (5-2) at West Catholic (6-1)

Spring Lake (2-5) vs. Unity Christian (5-2) at Jenison

Belding (6-1) at Godwin Heights (3-4)

Calvin Christian (4-3) at Sparta (4-3)

White Pigeon (4-3) at Kent City (6-1)

Lakewood (5-2) at Decatur (5-2)

Whitehall (7-0) at Fremont (4-3)

Carson City (6-1) at Muskegon Heights (0-7)

Mendon (5-2) at Marcellus (5-2)

