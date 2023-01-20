Watch Now
2nd half surge sends Rockford to big OK Red win at West Ottawa

Posted at 11:12 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 23:28:19-05
The Rockford girl's basketball team beat host West Ottawa 61-47 Thursday night thanks to a big second half.

The Rams trailed by three at the break, but outscored the Panthers 26-19 after halftime to get the win.

Sophomore Anna Wypych led Rockford with 19 points.

West Ottawa junior Gabby Reynolds scored a game-high 28 points.

The Rams (5-0, 11-1) remain alone in first place in the OK Red.

