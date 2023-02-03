2K23 Showcase concludes with games 6 Saturday at Aquinas College

2K23 Showcase concludes on Saturday

The second and final day of the 2K23 Showcase takes place on Saturday at Aquinas College with six excellent games scheduled.

This is the traditional day, the first Saturday in February that this Showcase has been scheduled since its inception back in 2015.

"When it comes to that weekend I think every fan, every coach, every player, we all know what that weekend is because that is a time for us all get together and there has been so many great memories," Event Director Brandoen Guyton said. "It is the depth of it from top to bottom. It is really exciting games, the players, I love to watch the coaches because I'm coaching the game as if I'm both sides, so it's a blast."

The games for Saturday are scheduled as follows:

Ann Arbor Huron vs. Benton Harbor - noon

Detroit Renaissance vs. Kalamazoo Central - 1:45

Warren Lincoln vs. Northview - 3:30

North Farmington vs. Muskegon - 5:15

Warren Michigan Collegiate vs. Grand Rapids Christian - 6:45

Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central - 8:15

Ticket are available in advance by at gofan.co. Buying the ticket in advance guarantees admittance and the ability to come and go.

Tickets will be available at the door but could sell out and if purchased at the door, the ability to reenter is not guaranteed.

