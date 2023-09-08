Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Blitz Game of the Week: Coopersville takes on Grand Rapids West Catholic at home

Blitz Game of the Week: Coopersville takes on Grand Rapids West Catholic at home
Blitz Game of the Week - FOX 17 Morning Pep Rally at Coopersville
Posted at 7:06 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 07:06:41-04

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville hosts Grand Rapids West Catholic in the Blitz Game of the Week.

The match-up brought out fans early Friday morning for a pep rally with FOX 17!

Both teams go into the game undefeated— in weeks 1 and 2 the Broncos beat Otsego 49-6 and Sparta 49-14, and the Falcons have a 56-12 win over Edwardsburg and a 63-21 win over Grand Rapids Union.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Coopersville High School Stadium. Catch highlights from this and dozens of games around West Michigan on the Blitz on FOX 17 News at 10:55 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book