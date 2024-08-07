Billy Bean, among first openly gay MLB players, dies at 60 of cancer

Former MLB outfielder Billy Bean, who was among the first pro athletes to come out as being gay, has died at the age of 60 following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia, the league announced.

Bean revealed he was gay four years after ending his playing career, stating he remained in the closet around teammates.

"I went to Hooters, laughed at the jokes, lied about dates because I loved baseball. I still do. I'd go back in a minute. I only wish I hadn't felt so alone, that I could have told someone, and that I hadn't always felt God was going to strike me dead," he told The New York Times in 1999.

Bean played 252 games over six seasons — split between Detroit, Los Angeles and San Diego.

In 2014, then-Commissioner Bud Selig hired Bean as MLB’s first-ever ambassador for inclusion. He later served under Commissioner Rob Manfred as MLB's senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

MLB said that Bean led the league's efforts "to advance equality for all players, coaches, managers, umpires, employees, and stakeholders throughout baseball to ensure an equitable, inclusive, and supportive workplace for everyone."

Manfred reacted to Bean's death on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known," Manfred said. "Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others. He made baseball a better institution, both on and off the field, by the power of his example, his empathy, his communication skills, his deep relationships inside and outside our sport, and his commitment to doing the right thing.

"We are forever grateful for the enduring impact that Billy made on the game he loved, and we will never forget him."

Although Bean was among the first MLB players to inform the public that he was gay, Glenn Burke, who played in the 1970s, had reportedly told teammates and others about his sexuality. Burke later revealed he was gay to the public following his playing career before passing away in 1995 from an AIDS-related illness.