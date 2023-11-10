Big 10: Harbaugh suspended for rest of regular season amid sign stealing investigation

ROSEMONT, Ill. — University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the rest of the regular season amid investigations into alleged sign stealing.

The Big Ten Conference made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying the university violated the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy for its prohibited “scouting operation” that lasted years.

Harbaugh’s suspension takes immediate effect.

We’re told Harbaugh may still attend practice sessions and other activities outside of scheduled games.

