Berlin Raceway celebrates 75 years of racing with season beginning on Saturday

(WXMI) — Berlin Raceway is celebrating 75 years of racing history with its season starting on Saturday, April 26th.

The track has been home to legendary drivers, including 14 NASCAR Hall of Famers. It has also helped launch the careers of current NASCAR drivers and Michigan natives Carson Hocevar, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones.

Berlin Raceway general manager Jeff Striegle has spent nearly his entire life at the track. He began attending races with his father in the 1960s. Now he gets to witness the track's 75th anniversary.

"It's special for me because I know how special it is for everybody else. Just knowing the history of this race track and what it's meant to drivers, the drivers' families, their friends, all of the race fans," Striegle said.

The raceway has built a reputation that extends far beyond West Michigan.

"Not only is it a West Michigan staple, but it's also considered one of the premier race tracks in the country. That's something that we take a lot of pride in. We work hard to make sure that we maintain that prestige," Striegle said.

Some drivers have been coming to Berlin for decades, creating family traditions that span generations.

"It's hard to put into words other than it's special being able to race here. This is a really cool place and I love seeing how it's changed," longtime Berlin Raceway driver Tim Greene said.

The track is also inspiring the next generation of racers who are driving their first laps on the storied oval.

"It's totally different than any other race track," 14-year-old driver Tyler Lupton said.

Saturday begins another season of racing at Berlin, where more memorable checkered flags will add to the track's legacy as it celebrates its diamond anniversary.

"People that know me know that I'm an emotional guy and tomorrow's going to be an emotional moment, especially because it's 75 years and I've been fortunate to know so many people that have passed through these gates or pulled out onto this race track," Striegle said.

