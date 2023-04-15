Berlin Driver racing again after kidney transplant

MARNE, Mich. — “It’s just one of a kind. I love it. My dad is very passionate about it and then I got into it. I started racing go carts from 8 to about 14,” said Keith Herp.

Kieth Herp lived most of his life at the race track.

“Then I came out here when I was 15 and started racing. Raced until I was about 28 and the started having some health issues with my kidney. And had to kinda reset life and go from there,” said Herp.

When he was just 33, he became lethargic. Kept feeling like he had the flu. After a visit to the doctor, they knew it was something serious.

“Just had to go to the emergency room. My creatine was like 18 and it’s suppose to be one. So I had to go to the hospital and they started dialysis to see if they could jump start my kidney and it just didn’t take,” said Herp.

After months of at home dialysis, ad testing from Keith’s family to see if they could donate a kidney. On November 6th 2017, his sister Kelsey, became his match.

Now back in good help the Herp’s started building his super late model car last July. No sponsors, although they’d like one, they’re doing it all on their own. And tomorrow he’ll take the track again with a new lease on life.

"You never know how much time you have left. Just trying to know what's important and to cherish every moment," said Herp.

The Icebreaker race at Berlin will kick off their 73rd season at the track. Race time is set for 4pm.