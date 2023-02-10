Ben Johnson finishes second in AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year voting

DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He is now the head coach of the Texans.

Ryans, who received 35 first-place votes after guiding the league's No. 1 ranked defense in San Francisco, earned 206 points. He was named on 48 of 50 ballots.

The voting for the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco, 35-9-4=206

Ben Johnson, Detroit, 11-16-10=113

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia, 0-6-8=26

Leslie Frazier, Buffalo, 1-5-5=25

Lou Anarumo, Cincinnati, 1-4-4=21

Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia, 1-3-4=18

Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia, 1-2-0=11

Don Martindale, New York Giants, 0-2-2=8

Dan Quinn, Dallas, 0-1-4=7

Mike Kafka, New York Giants, 0-1-2=5

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs, 0-1-1=4

Ejiro Evero, Denver, 0-0-3=3

Shane Waldron, Seattle, 0-0-2=2

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo, 0-0-1=1