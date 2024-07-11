Beer City Open welcomes pickleball players from around the world

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Beer City Open is back!

Around 1,200 pickleball players from the U.S. and the world will compete in the Pickleball Championships at Belknap Park now through July 14.

Twenty-two professional teams will vie to be crowned the Major League Pickleball Mid-Season Champion.

The Grand Rapids Pickleball Club (GRPC) says AHC Hospitality, the event’s sponsor, will accommodate athletes and visitors at its five locations.

“With the addition of the Major League Pickleball, Beer City Open has become a cornerstone event for professional pickleball, in addition to the dynamic community of amateur players who gather in Grand Rapids every summer to celebrate the sport,” says Beer City Open Tournament Director Andrea Remynse Koop. "Now in its seventh year, Beer City Open’s expansion stands as a testament to the remarkable growth of the sport on a national and global scale, and we are thrilled to witness its profound impact on the Grand Rapids community, from supporting local business to boosting tourism.”

GRPC says the tournament is free to spectate. Local food trucks, beer tents and other vendors will be posted on site.

Visit Beer City Open’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube