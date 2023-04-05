BC Lakeview baseball eyes trip back to state tournament

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Lakeview has their sights set on a trip back to the division one state semi finals after falling in that game last year. Now led by a team of 11 seniors, the Spartans believe their loss will motivate them through this season.

"It motivates all of us seniors a lot. We were devastated to lose, especially the way we did, not scoring a run but it's whatever. We'll flush it and move past it and get better every day and see what we can do this year," said senior infielder Cade Oxley.

Six year Head Coach Kyle Krucht is a Lakeview graduate himself and his proud to lead the Spartans. He boasted about the depth of his bullpen, including senior right handed pitcher Malachi Goss who had 26 strikeouts last season.

"I think the sticks this year will be very good. I don't think there's a mistake in our lineup to be honest. Everyone is going to be a staple for their spot in the line up and I think they'll do a good job," said senior pitcher Malachi Goss.

Lakeview went 28-9 last season. They will open up on the road against Marshall on Thursday, April 6th at 4pm.

"We have a lot of guys coming back and we're all really confident in how we're going to be looking this year. Obviously last year happened and that's now in the past. We're looking forward to this season and getting better every day," said senior pitcher Jackson Haywood.

