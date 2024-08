Battle Jacks down Leprechauns in Northwoods League

Prev Next

Posted

(WXMI) — The Battle Creek Battle Jacks beat the Royal Oak Leprechauns 7-5. Thomas Cook has the highlights. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.