Battle Creek hosting name the team contest for Northwoods League franchise

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There are some big changes coming to the Battle Creek Bombers of the Northwoods League.

Brian Colopy, who was been running the day-to-day operations with the Kalamazoo Growlers, has purchased the franchise from Dick and Kathy Radatz who own the Northwoods League.

The organization also has a new five-year lease with the city of Battle Creek.

Colopy wants to spice things up in Battle Creek and he is starting with dropping the moniker Bombers and starting a name the team contest.

"The Community has never had a chance to do that," Colopy said about naming the team. "There has been baseball there for over a hundred years, the comunnity has never had a say in it and everything we are planning to do, we want to do stadium improvements and with that, why not let them name the team. We are excited to see that, you see it done around the country it just adds some local flavor to what the team is going to be."

The public can submit names on the Bombers website.

The top three to five entries will be voted on by the community.

