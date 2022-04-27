Watch
Aquinas splits twin bill against Lourdes

Moves to 31-9 this season
Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 26, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With one week left in the regular season, Aquinas softball was looking for a pair of wins to start off the week and get one step closer to a WHAC title.

Grand Haven native Kaelyn Stafford kicked off the scoring in the fourth inning for the Saints with an RBI single to left field. That make it 3-1 for AC. The first two runs were scored on walks in the third inning.

Ashley Snyder earned a solo home run in the bottom of the 5th making it 4-3.

Lourdes stormed back, scoring six runs in the seventh inning to beat Aquinas 10-5. The Saints won the second game, 13-3 through five innings.

