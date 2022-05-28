Ames holds early Senior PGA lead with Langer, Weir chasing

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Germany’s Bernhard Langer and Canada’s Mike Weir made third-round moves Saturday in the 82nd Senior PGA Championship, under improved weather conditions.

The 64-year-old Langer and the left-handed Weir, who started the day two strokes behind co-leaders Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames, played the front side of the Jack Nicklaus designed course on the shores of Lake Michigan in 3 under. They were one stroke behind Ames, who turned at 2 under for the third round and an early 10 under for the tournament.

Ames birdied No. 2 and 3. After he bogeyed the 436-yard seventh hole, Ames finished the front with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to turn in 2-under 34. McCarron turned in 1 under after a front nine that included three birdies and two bogeys.

Following Friday’s rain and temperatures in the 50s, the 72 golfers who made the cut at 3-over 145 at Harbor Shores were taking advantage of the soft conditions and temperatures nearing 70 degrees. It's the Senior PGA’s fifth visit to the par-71 course that opened in 2010. It's produced four champions, whose victories totaled a combined 64 under. The record score is 19-under 265 by champions Rocco Mediate (2016) and Paul Broadhurst (2018).

Langer has three top-10 finishes in the 2012, 2014 and 2016. He didn't play in 2018 because of his son’s graduation but showed up that year for media day after winning the Senior PGA championship in 2017.

On Saturday, Langer, a two-time winner of the Masters who has won the most senior majors (11) on the PGA Tour Champions, picked up where he left off after two straight rounds of 68 by making birdies on holes 1, 6 and 9. Weir, who opened with a 65 Thursday before scrambling for a 71 in Friday’s poor weather, started his round with a bogey on the par-4 third hole but then birdied four of his last five holes.

