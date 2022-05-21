Allendale, Zeeland East & Whitehall boys track headed to state

ZEELAND, Mich. — Allendale boys track brings home the Division 2 regional title after a successful day on Friday. One of those runners, Patrick Adams, qualified for several events including the 110 meter hurdles, but it looking for redemption this year at the state meet.

"So I kind of want to do some redemption because last year I actually lost the 300 meter hurdles by point 01. So I want to come back and win it this year. Really, really proud of myself for this year. How I've competed and I'm excited to go," said Allendale senior Patrick Adams.

For one Coopersville Bronco, it will be his first trip to state. Nico Gordon punched his ticket with a win in the 100 meter dash and is looking forward to his first trip to state.

"Pretty ecstatic, I was really paying attention also to my other races. And I heard my name getting called out when I'm pretty, pretty excited. Pretty excited. This was actually my first year doing track. It's just my first year, I'm in 10th grade. My coach asked me last year but I wasn't able to this year I came out performed well, that place so it's good," said Coopersville sophomore Nico Gordon.

The Division 2 state tournament will be held Saturday June 4th at Forest Hills Eastern