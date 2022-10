ALBION, Mich. — Albion football hosted Hope for their homecoming game and beat the Dutch 30-10. Mark Tocco had another career day. The senior reciever had nine receptions for 169 years and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Jack Bush also had a standout game. He was 27/39 with 347 total yards and four scores.

The Brits are now 6-0, 2-0 in conference and will have their bye next week. Then will travel to Trine on October 22nd.