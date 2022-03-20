After two years with no tournament, Hope Women Claim 2022 National Championship

PITTSBURGH, Penn — Hope Women's basketball end the 2022 season with a 32-1 record and a National Championship.

The Dutch beat Wisconsin-Whitewater in the NCAA DIII women's title game 71-58. This is the third championship in program history for Hope. They are now one of just three Division III programs in the country with three titles. Washington University in St. Louis has claimed five titles; Amherst College (Mass.) are also in that list.

Ella Mckinney led the team with 21 points off the bench. Followed by Sydney Muller who had 18 and two rebounds. Muller was named tournament MVP. Kenedy Schoonveld was named Player of the Year by D3Hoops.com.

The team is set to return back to Holland on Sunday, March 20th in the late afternoon. Details on their welcome home ceremony will be shared when they are available.

