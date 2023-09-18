Coach Mel Tucker to be fired from MSU Athletics Department

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Coach Mel Tucker will be fired from Michigan State University’s (MSU) Athletics Department.

Athletic Director Alan Haller made the announcement on Monday.

Haller released the following statement:

“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.



“This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue.”

This story is breaking and will be updated with additional information.

