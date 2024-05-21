Admirals tie series, beat Griffins in Game 2

(WXMI) — The Milwaukee Admirals trounce the Grand Rapids Griffins in Game 2 of the Central Division Finals 5-2.

The Admirals scored two goals in the first period to take a 2-0 after 20 minutes of play. The Griffins committed three penalties in the first period and six for the game. Milwaukee scored another goal in the second period and got out to a four-goal lead in the third.

The Griffins scored two goals in the third but it was too little too late, Grand Rapids loses 5-2 in Game 2.

Game 3 will be Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins still have the opportunity to win the series on home ice, Game 4 is Friday in Grand Rapids as well.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube