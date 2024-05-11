A record-breaking 47th annual River Bank Run

(WXMI) — The 47th annual River Bank Run saw records get broken. On a windy second Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids over 10,000 runners crossed the finish line in the River Bank Run.

In the men's 25k race, Diego Estrada won at 1:13:09, breaking the American record for the 25k. You can watch the full interview with Sports Director Thomas Cook here.

In the women's 25k race, Betsy Saina crossed the finish line at 1:22:31, also breaking the American record. Saina also won the 2023 River Bank Run.

In the Handcycle, Tom Davis won. Miguel Jimenez Vergara won the Wheelchair race at 23 years old.

Thomas Cook has a full recap of the race, talking to the winners after the race.