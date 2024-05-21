80-year-old golfer plays 80 holes in golf marathon fundraiser

SHELBY, Mich. — Benona shores golf club played host to a golf marathon on Monday. Raising money for First Tee, an organization that gets west michigan kids introduced to the game of golf and also gives them information on how to become caddies at local courses.

“I’m 80 years old, so I thought, 'You know what? I outta be able to go over there and play 80 holes,” said Bob Billups.

Bob Billups lives in Stoney Lake and pledged to play 80 holes to raise money for First Tee, a program based in west Michigan that gives golf lessons to kids ages 7-17.

“They wanted us to come up with $2,000 in pledges and I thought ‘I don’t know about that’ and I’m well over $2,000” said Billups.

Nine players took the course for First Tee this afternoon, all pledging different amounts per hole. Joining Bob for part of the afternoon were three current Evans Scholars. A specific academic scholarship given to golf caddies. Brother Jorge and Nick Garcia from Wyoming got involved in First Tee through school and soon after joined the caddie program at Kent Country Club.

Remi Monaghan First Tee marathon players, from left to right: Jorge Garcia, Nick Garcia, Bob Billups, Aydin Johnson

“One of my local courses, Maple Hill were there and they were offering free lessons and my mom took me there so I continued to go there,” said Jorge.

“Just pursing the scholarship, I’ve already met a lot of great people. I have a lot of older friends who have taught me how to get through things I’m going through and younger friends who I can pass that information to. And I’m still excited to go to the Evan’s house because there are going to be even more people I can meet,” said Nick Garcia.

Monday’s golf marathon specifically was raising money for the First Tee programs in Muskegon County. Just like Jorge and Nick, Aydin Johnson started playing through First Tee’s six-class sessions and was happy to help give back to the program that got him into golf, and ultimately an Evan’s Scholarship.

“The best part is free college, of course. But I’ve also made a lot of new friends in the Evan’s Scholar house and it’s a great place to be at,” said Johnson.

Even in the rain, Bob played 80 holes on Monday and raising well over his original goal. He hopes to keep raising money for First Tee to help introduce young kids to a sport that he’s played for 60 years.

Remi Monaghan Bob Billups plays 80 holes for First Tee fundraiser

“Golf has been really, really good to me. I didn’t make a career out of it other than being a high school coach but the opportunities, the life lessons that I learned, the friends that I made. And what I really like about it, and I used to preach when I was a coach is that it’s a sport that you can play forever,” said Billups.

Next marathon is set for May 31st at Indian trails in Grand Rapids and if you’re interested you can sign up at First Tee West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube