7-1 Ohio State tries to keep up the momentum as 1-7 Purdue visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

******************************************************

Purdue (1-7, 0-5 Big Ten) at No. 3 Ohio State (7-1, 4-1, No. 2 CFP), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 37 1/2.

Series record: Ohio State leads 41-14-2.

What’s at stake?

After beating then-No. 3 Penn State last week, Ohio State will try to keep up the same momentum as the Buckeyes face the Big Ten’s worst team. The game at the Horseshoe is a bit of letdown for the Buckeyes, who are undoubtedly looking ahead to important games against No. 8 Indiana on Nov. 23 and the rivalry game against Michigan on Nov. 30. Purdue beat Indiana State 49-0 in their opener and lost the last seven.

Key matchup

Ohio State passing game vs. Purdue secondary. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has 19 touchdown passes, tied for first in the Big Ten. Freshman Jeremiah Smith has 678 yards receiving and is tied for second in conference with eight TD catches. Purdue is last among in the Big Ten in total defense and 16th out of 18 teams in pass defense.

Players to watch

Purdue: WR CJ Smith. The transfer from Georgia made his Purdue debut last weekend and became a favorite target for QB Hudson Card. Smith caught four passes for 55 yards. Only eight Boilermakers have more receptions than Smith, and his speed and athleticism should help Purdue’s passing game.

Ohio State: Freshman WR Jeremiah Smith has 39 catches for a team-leading 678 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s averaging 17.4 yards per catch.

Facts & figures

Purdue has lost four of the last five in this series. ... Ohio State has won 10 straight home games against Purdue, dating to Purdue’s 31-26 victory in 1988. ... Purdue has lost two overtime games this season, last weekend against Northwestern and at then No. 23 Illinois on Oct. 12. ... Card is expected to make his second straight start since returning from the concussion protocol last week against Northwestern. ... Purdue’s top rusher, Devin Mockobee, has two 100-yard games this season and rushed 10 times for 29 yards last week against Northwestern. ... The Buckeyes were No. 4 when they beat No. 2 Penn State last week. ... Howard was 16 for 24 for 182 yards and threw touchdown passes to Emeka Egbuka and Brandon Inniss. ... RB Quinshon Judkins rushed for 96 yards against Penn State. He leads Ohio State with 615 yards and six touchdowns.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football