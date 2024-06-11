Watch Now
Sports

Actions

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey honored with Madden cover

Madden Cover Christian McCaffrey
AP
In this undated photo provided by EA Sports, Christian McCaffrey appears on the cover of the Madden video game. (EA SPORTS via AP)
Madden Cover Christian McCaffrey
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 11, 2024

AP — Christian McCaffrey grew up playing the Madden NFL video game with his brother, dreaming of being a player in the league one day.

Getting on the cover of the famed video game was never even a consideration.

Electronic Arts Inc. announced Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers star running back will be on the cover of EA Sports Madden NFL 25 that launches worldwide on Aug. 16.

McCaffrey called it a “huge honor.” McCaffrey won the AP Offensive Player of the Year last season when he helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl.

He led the NFL with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the NFL lead with 21 touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book