49ers running back Christian McCaffrey honored with Madden cover

AP — Christian McCaffrey grew up playing the Madden NFL video game with his brother, dreaming of being a player in the league one day.

Getting on the cover of the famed video game was never even a consideration.

Electronic Arts Inc. announced Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers star running back will be on the cover of EA Sports Madden NFL 25 that launches worldwide on Aug. 16.

McCaffrey called it a “huge honor.” McCaffrey won the AP Offensive Player of the Year last season when he helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl.

He led the NFL with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the NFL lead with 21 touchdowns.