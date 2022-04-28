2022 NFL Draft Order: First Round Picks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Below is a list of picks during the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft being held on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28, 2022:

1st pick: Jacksonville Jaguars picked DE Travon Walker from Georgia

2nd pick: Detroit Lions picked DE Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan

3rd pick: Houston Texans picked CB Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU

4th pick: New York Jets picked CB Ahmad Gardner from Cincinnati

5th pick: New York Giants picked DE Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon

6th pick: Carolina Panthers picked OT Ikem Ekwonu from NC State

7th pick: New York Giants picked OT Evan Neal from Alabama

8th pick: Atlanta Falcons picked WR Drake London from USC

9th pick: Seattle Seahawks picked OT Charles Cross from Mississippi State

10th pick: New York Jets picked WR Garrett Wilson from Ohio State

11th pick: New Orleans Saints picked WR Chris Olave from Ohio State

12th pick: Detroit Lions picked WR Jameson Williams from Alabama

13th pick: Philadelphia Eagles picked DT Jordan Davis from Georgia

14th pick: Baltimore Ravens picked S Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame

15th pick: Houston Texans picked G Kenyon Green from Texas A&M

16th pick: Washington Commanders picked WR Jahan Dotson from Penn State

17th pick: Los Angeles Chargers picked G Zion Johnson from Boston College

18th pick: Tennessee Titans picked WR Treylon Burks from Arkansas

19th pick: New Orleans Saints picked OT Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa

20th pick: Pittsburgh Steelers picked QB Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh

21st pick: Kansas City Chiefs picked CB Trent McDuffie from Washington

Kansas City Chiefs picked CB Trent McDuffie from Washington 22nd pick: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 23rd pick: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 24th pick: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 25th pick: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 26th pick: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans 27th pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28th pick: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 29th pick: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 30th pick: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 31st pick: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 32nd pick: Detroit Lions

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders will probably notice the Silver and Black are absent from that list. The Raiders will have their first pick of the 2022 draft in the third round (the 86th pick). That's happening on Friday.

