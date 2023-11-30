2 GVSU Set For NCAA Quarterfinal Action Saturday At #4 Harding

ALLENDALE, Mich. — #2 Grand Valley State is set for a trip to Searcy, Arkansas to take on #4 Harding University Saturday, December 2 in NCAA DII Football Quarterfinal action. Kickoff is officially set for 2 p.m. ET at First Security Stadium on the Harding campus. The matchup will be the first-ever between the two programs.

Grand Valley State is coming off a 24-21 victory over #5 Pittsburg State last Saturday, while Harding (12-0), the Great American Conference Champions, claimed a 35-34 victory over Central Missouri University in second-round play. Harding leads the nation in scoring (50.2 ppg), rushing (418.8), third down conversions (.595) and time of possession (34:46) heading into a matchup with a Laker defense that ranks among the national leaders in several categories, including rush defense (59.1).