11 year old Portage driver beats adults at Kalamazoo Raceway

PORTAGE, Mich. — Finishing 4th at the Kalamazoo Raceway this weekend, 11 year old Bryce Bozell is making a name for himself in West Michigan.

Bryce is just 11 years old and has been racing since he was seven. He is a fourth generation driver who started driving quarter midget cars and recently moved up to late models and super late models.

"I like to race because I like to go fast and race against other people. The cars I race now go a lot faster. They're a lot bigger and overall a lot more fun," said Bryce.

"It's pretty cool to see him be so special at such a young age. When I started I was only 14 and couldn't race until I was 14 so he's heads and shoulders above where I was at that age,' said Bryce's dad Phil Bozell.

Bryce and his family will travel to Plymouth, Indiana this weekend for an Outlaw Super Late model race. He says that he hopes to become a professional driver one day.