Special counsel Robert Hur testifies over Biden classified docs probe

The special prosecutor who questioned President Joe Biden's memory and mental acuity is testifying before Congress Tuesday morning over his investigation into the president's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Special counsel Robert Hur is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about his decision to ultimately not file formal charges against President Biden. However, Hur's final report on the investigation also drew criticism from the White House for describing the 81-year-old president as an elderly man with a poor memory.

Heading into November's presidential election, questions about President Biden's mental health and age are top of mind for some voters, and those issues will be under the microscope of lawmakers on Capitol Hill during Hur's testimony. According to a transcript of his prepared statement obtained by Politico, Hur plans to tell the committee that he views his report as both "accurate and fair."

"What I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe," the statement reads. "I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the President unfairly. I explained to the Attorney General my decision and the reasons for it. That’s what I was required to do."

Hur is also expected to be pressed on why former President Donald Trump was charged by the Justice Department for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, while President Biden was not. It's important to note that Hur has since resigned from the DOJ and will be testifying in his capacity as a private citizen.

The hearing began at 10 a.m. ET and is expected to last about four hours.

