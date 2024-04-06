Solar Eclipse 2024: West Michigan's Forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is trending in the right direction to have more clearing in the skies to view the Total Solar Eclipse tracking just south of Michigan.

For Monday afternoon, temperatures look to be in the middle 60s with a southwest breeze and lots more sunshine than early forecasts were indicating.

Early model runs had light rain chances with thicker cloud cover through Monday. But, that system has since shrunk and shown a faster track, leading to most of the showers Sunday evening through early Monday morning, as a warm front lifts through.

WXMI

The southwest wind associated with the warm front will help sweep the cloud deck further northeast of Grand Rapids come Monday morning, leaving us with clearer skies! Here's a look at the model comparison for cloud cover Monday, April 8 at 3 P.M.

WXMI

Peak viewing of the Solar Eclipse is at 3:11 P.M. in Grand Rapids. Below is a list of times for cities across Southern Michigan and across the track of totality. West Michigan may end up with some of the best viewing conditions across the Midwest, if not the country!