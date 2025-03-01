Slush Cup, Maple Festival & more: WMTA shares march events

WEST MICHIGAN — We're marching into March with loads of fun, family-friendly activities for West Michiganders to enjoy. The West Michigan Tourist association joined FOX 17 to share a few perfect picks for your agenda this month:

West Michigan Women's Expo

The West Michigan Women's Expo is headed to DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids next weekend (March 7-9). Discover the latest fashion trends, health & wellness tips, home decor inspiration and so much more. The Expo will feature shopping as well, with hundreds of businesses in attendance plus plenty of live entertainment and food. Click here to find out more.

Crystal Mountain Spring Carnival

Crystal Mountain Resort is celebrating spring the 'up-north' way with their Spring Carnival happening on March 8. Build your cardboard sled for the downhill race, plan a colorful sunny costume for a lift ticket discount, or hunt down prizes with a scavenger hunt on the slopes. There will also be a DJ, lunch specials, archery, laser tag, horse-drawn surrey rides and much, much more. For more information, click here.

Shanty Creek Slush Cup

The Slush Cup has been one of the most popular events at Shanty Creek Resort for over 40 years. On March 9, you can watch the skiers and riders try to cross an icy 40-foot pond at the bottom of the hill. Then, on March 15, it's a Saint Patrick's Day celebration for Irish Weekend with activities, a DJ, and more. Head to Shanty Creek's website to find out more.

Michigan Maple Festival

At Maple Row Sugarhouse in Jones, this year's Maple Festival is packed into two weekends (March 15-16, 22-23) full of maple flavors, kids activities, a petting farm, tours, cooking demonstration, wagon rides, music and more. Plus, you can learn all about the fascinating process of making maple syrup that starts with tapping a tree. Click here to see the full schedule and more.

More West Michigan Fun

The West Michigan Tourist Association has tons more events & activities listed at their website, WMTA.org.

