SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: April 20, 2020

WEST MICHIGAN — Your senior year in high school is something many will remember for the rest of their lives, especially those last couple months. But, for the graduating class of 2020, these times of course, will be remembered much differently.

It's why FOX 17 started a new segment called, 'Senior Spotlight,' meant to highlight seniors all across West Michigan and their hard work. So, every Friday on our morning newscast, we will recognize different seniors, sharing their accomplishments, goals for the future and giving them the recognition they deserve. If you are interested in featuring your senior, send Deanna Falzone a message with a picture and short write up. We will feature them every Monday and Friday and try to get to as many as we can.

TAYLAR JACKSON - ALLEGAN HIGH SCHOOL

Her mom says she was looking forward to her senior year of soccer where she made captain this year. Her mom said they were looking forward to her senior spring trip to Aruba, but with all that being said they are thankful to be safe and healthy. She’ll be attending GRCC for their radiology program

MATTHEW FABIANO - HUDSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

He is attending Full Sail University in the Fall of 2020 and received a $15,000 scholarship from Full Sail to attend their Dan Patrick Sports Broadcasting School. His mom says, he has prepared for this career all four years of high school. He was the videographer for the football teams and girls basketball teams. He immersed himself in the media and communications program at the OAISD Tech Center. His mom says she couldn’t be more proud!

NIHVEAH CRUZ - KALAMAZOO CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

Nihveah is also apart of Kalamazoo Resa Education Arts Dance program and she was inducted into the National Honor Society for Dance Arts in acknowledgement of all her contributions, successes and achievements in Dance and will be graduating with honors. She was also awarded a scholarship for being the Education for the Arts Dance Outstanding Senior for 2019-2020 school year.

SAMANTHA PITZ - KELLOGGSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

She also went to Kent career tech for their nurse tech/CNA course. She plans to become a registered a nurse and will be attending Grand Valley State University in the fall. Her mom says, she was the youngest one in the family and last one to graduate. And while it's heartbreaking for her and all seniors, she knows big things are ahead. Her mom says, she has kept her focus all through high school for her future by not letting anything or anyone take away her goals she set for her self. She says, she is so very proud of this young lady.

TRAVIS MARTIN - CALEDONIA HIGH SCHOOL

Travis was chosen for the Mike Burrill memorial scholarship from his football coaches. He has been accepted to Davenport University and will be playing Rocket League on their ESports team and studying cyber defense.

BRENDAN REED - HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL

Brendan has played football and trumpet in his high school band. He played during the half time show both years of varsity football. His mom says he did it because he's passionate about both! She says he’ll be missing out on his last season of golf and remaining band performances "He is our last child to graduate Hamilton, so this is difficult for us as well. This guy has worked so hard. He is handling the loss of these last few months with grace. We are immensely proud of him!"

ALYSSA WASHINGTON - CEDAR SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

She was on the track team and a member of the National Honors Society as well as a member of the Red Flannel Court, representing her community for a year. She actually joined the National Guard and will serve there while attending college at Muskingum University in Ohio. She will also be on the track team.

ELLIOT BASTIAANSE - BLACK RIVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS

He’s on the Dean’s list, a three -sport athlete and he’ll be studying marketing at MSU in the fall. His parents say they are proud of this young man!

ROSEMARY GROTH - SPARTA HIGH SCHOOL

Her mom said she worked very hard and she was part of all different special Olympics sports. She also went to KTC for culinary.

SAMANTHA TEACHWORTH - ST PATRICK HIGH SCHOOL

Her family says she never lets the dust settle under her. She is very active in her School and Parish, 4-H Club, FFA, and National Honors Society. She’s even served her township as an elected official and recently signed with the Berlin-Orange Fire Department. She will be headed to Aquinas College to continue her Volleyball career as well as Studying Political Science with the goal of defending farmers and Ranchers and their right to farm, at the State and National level. Her family says they are so proud of all she has become and cannot wait to see what her future holds.

