Ronna McDaniel announces she's stepping down as RNC chair

Just over a week before the most important primary voting day of the presidential election season, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says she intends to resign from her post.

McDaniel announced Monday morning that she plans to step down next week after Super Tuesday, the largest primary voting day of the presidential election. RNC co-chair Drew McKissick said he will also step down.

"I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing," McDaniel said in a statement. "The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition. I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November."

McDaniel has been under pressure from former President Donald Trump and other conservative figures to step down, with many blaming her for the party's struggles in recent years. Trump is seemingly in control of the GOP as the current Republican front-runner for the presidential nomination, but he can't simply install McDaniel's replacement.

Instead, he has endorsed North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley, a MAGA loyalist and election denier, to fill the role. Trump has also floated the idea of his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, taking a leadership position in the party as well.

