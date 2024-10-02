Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance makes sixth campaign stop in Michigan following VP debate

MARNE, Mich. — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is scheduled to speak at a campaign rally at Berlin Raceway in Marne later Wednesday afternoon.

The visit comes barely 24 hours since he squared off across from Democrat VP Candidate, Tim Walz Tuesday night in the only Vice Presidential Debate of this election cycle.

First, Vance will speak on the east side of the state in Auburn Hills for a rally at 1:30 p.m.

He's then scheduled to be in Marne for an event at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone wanting to attend does need to register for tickets ahead of time through the Trump campaign website. Doors will open for the event, at 3:30 p.m.

The Trump campaign confirmed that Vance plans to discuss inflation, the economy, and how he and GOP Presidential nominee Donald Trump will lower inflation.

Meanwhile, Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to stop in Michigan this week.

The former president is set to speak at a rally in Saginaw at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday, Oct. 3.

On the other side of the ballot, Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop in Flint, Mich. on Friday.

An RSVP is required for Harris' event, but does not guarantee admission.

Wednesday's visit marks Vance's sixth trip to Michigan since joining the campaign

He last made a stop Sparta, in West Michigan.

