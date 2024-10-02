Watch Now
Vance campaign event in Marne could snarl traffic in evening commute

Stefan Jeremiah / AP
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a press conference, May 13, 2024, in New York.
MARNE, Mich. — Senator JD Vance will be in Marne Wednesday. The timing of his arrival could have a big impact on the evening commute.

As his motorcade rolls through the greater Grand Rapids area drivers should expect to see road closures and detours.

While we don't know the route Vance will take from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Berlin Raceway, anyone with a map can see that I-96 is a direct route. Intermittent road closures will happen between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

"While their priority is providing the necessary security, they’re doing their best to accommodate the needs of community members (they know people need to leave home and get to their work)" the Wright-Tallmadge Firefighters Association posted to social media Wednesday morning. "Just remember……It is possible that some of you might need to alter your usual route!"

The responders ask for patience and kindness, no matter your political leanings.

